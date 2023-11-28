IKEA’s new lineup of smart home sensors work with Google Home, and they’re cheap

IKEA is expanding its lineup of smart home products with three new sensors, all under $10 each. The new sensors look for motion, water, and window activity and work with Google Home, though it lacks Matter support.

IKEA isn’t new to the smart home game, and its existing arsenal of products is simple and affordable, which is what many homeowners look for when they’re ready to kit their homes out with smart devices.

Three new Zigbee smart sensors are being added to the IKEA catalog – Parasoll, Vallhorn, and Badring (via TheVerge). When each is ready for release sometime next year, they’ll be priced under $10, which continues the “affordable” tag IKEA has carried.

Parasoll is a window and door sensor that’s not unlike the standard opening sensor on the market. It’s slim and fits up against most home openings, activated when that door or window opens, and the two-piece sensor is separated.

IKEA’s newest smart hub – the Dirigeria – will be in compatible with each of the new smart sensors. The Parasoll, for instance, will be controllable via Google Home and other service through the Dirigera hub. The motion sensor can also be paired directly with IKEA’s light bulbs for a cheaper and more direct route.

For motion detection that can either alert you or turn on localized lighting, the Vallhorn can be placed on just about any surface. This new addition is more capable than IKEA’s previous motion sensor. It has more range and is actually cheaper. The Vallhorn is IP44 water and dust-resistant against rain and takes three AAA batteries to stay on.

One of the most exciting adds is the Badring sensor, which is meant to detect water leakage before it becomes an issue. Water damage is no joke, and catching it before it gets abundantly worse is worth the $10 you’ll spend on a Badring sensor. The sensor will alert you via a physical 60dBA siren and send a notification to your devices through the Dirigera hub.

Each of IKEA’s smart sensors can work independently, though they’ll be quite limited. The Dirigera hub will be compatible with all three, and other users can get notifications, set more complex triggers, and so on.

It also brings ecosystems like Google Home into the mix, which is good considering the hub and sensors don’t have Matter compatibility. IKEA has stated that Matter is on the table, but it’s being delayed for now. IKEA generally labels Home compatibility as “Working with Google Assistant,” but that means the same as integration covers both the Assistant and Home network.

IKEA is scheduling the three smart sensors sporadically, with the Vallhorn seeing a US launch in January, while the Parasoll will get an international one in the same month in most countries besides the US. The Parasol will come to the US in April. The Badring will also see an April release with a July launch in the US.