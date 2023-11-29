Google Home app Preview Program adding custom camera clips, garage door detection

Besides adding support for the first-get Nest Cam Outdoor, the Google Home Public Preview program is adding the ability to create custom video clips and AI-powered garage door detection.

This long-awaited feature simply lets you download “custom length clips from any part of your video history” (if you have Nest Aware Plus with 24/7 recording), as well as create from existing events.

You can “trim an existing event video clip by simply picking a start time and selecting the clip length from a set of options,” like Full event, 30 secs, and 1 min.

Custom clips will be available on the Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen), Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Doorbell (wired), Nest Doorbell (battery), and Nest Cam Indoor (1st gen) and Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen) (once transferred to the Home app). This is rolling out this week to those on the Preview Program.

The company also teased that Google Home for web will get event and timeline history, as well as the ability to download clips, but did not specify when this is happening.

Meanwhile, Google can now remind you if your garage door has been left open for more than five minutes. It can also send open and close notifications.

Available for the Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen) or Nest Cam (battery) when wired for power, Google is leveraging “advanced AI powered image detection and improved built-in on device intelligence.” Your camera can be placed either inside your garage or outside with day/night compatibility.

Garage door detection works at night or during the day. If your garage lights are off at night and night vision is enabled on your Nest Cam, garage door detection is supported up to 24 feet (7.3 meters) away.

If you set up your camera inside your garage If you set up your camera outside your garage Set up your camera at least 10 feet away from the garage door(s).



Make sure your camera’s view isn’t affected by direct, intense sources of light.



Make sure at least 80% of each garage door is visible in your camera’s view.



Avoid pointing your camera towards the garage door at an extreme angle. Make sure the vertical section of the garage door is visible in your camera’s view.



Make sure the garage door takes up at least 30% of your camera’s view.



Avoid pointing your camera at your garage door from a high angle.

This intelligent garage detection alerts are rolling out this week to the Google Home Preview Program in the US and Canada if you have a Nest Aware subscription.