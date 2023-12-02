Samsung Galaxy A55 leaks with a bizarre protrusion around the side buttons

Samsung’s lineup of smartphones has become pretty similar across the board in terms of design, and the upcoming Galaxy A55 won’t be changing much, as it looks practically identical to the Galaxy A54 that came before it.

As posted by @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice this weekend, we’re getting a first look at the Samsung Galaxy A55 in CAD-based renders of the affordable device. It has a triple-camera setup with three separate protrusions for each lens, as well as a flat back and flat glass up front, with a hole punch cutout for the front-facing selfie camera.

Really, it looks practically identical to the Galaxy A54 we reviewed over the Summer.

The only difference we can see here is the side rails, which are now flatter and potentially polished. In a leak of the Galaxy A54 from the same source last year, that device had slightly rounded side rails which made their way into the final product with a matte finish. Going based on that, the Galaxy A54 may have a polished look along the sides, just like the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to do.

Bizarrely, there’s a protrusion on the right side of the device which surrounds the power and volume buttons.

Measurements, based on this leak, come in at 161.1 x 77.3 x 8.2mm, with the button protrusion adding 0.6mm to that part of the device – again, a super weird choice. Especially strange is that it’s all bigger than the Galaxy A54, which measures 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A55 in the next few months, with early Spring likely to be the window we’re looking at. The Galaxy A54 first arrived in the US in April for $450.

More on Samsung: