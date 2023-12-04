Android 14 comes to the OnePlus 10T and 11R with OxygenOS 14 update

Literal hours before OnePlus plans on announcing the OnePlus 12, Android 14 rolls out to the OnePlus 10T and 11R with Oxygen OS 14 in India, with other regions soon to come.

Android 14 brings a lot of quality-of-life upgrades for Android, and OxygenOS does what it can to incorporate those changes into OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 10T debuted in 2022, while the 11R came out in early 2023. Both phones are part of the company’s midrange lineup and focus on value over top-notch specs.

Today, OnePlus released OxygenOS 14 for the 10T and 11R, putting emphasis on last-gen midrange handsets receiving updates (via Android Authority). This update was first spotted in India, with no other regions currently showing an update available. Once some time has passed, it’s expected that Android 14 will make its way to other 10T and 11R phones in varying regions.

According to the changelog, OxygenOS 14 brings a slightly altered design with more emphasis on the “Aquamorphic” language OnePlus has taken on for some of its devices. The update also stabilizes performance with increased app launch speed and smoother animations. Specifically on the 11R, OxygenOS 14 brings a few bug fixes that have plagued the device recently.

OnePlus 10T Pantanal Service Adds Fluid Cloud, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices. Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap. Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.

Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience. Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. Improves system animations by making them even smoother.

User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

OnePlus 11R System Integrates the November 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security. Improves system stability and performance. Extends battery life in some scenarios. Fixes an issue that might cause the Home screen wallpaper to stutter after you close an app. Fixes a screen flicker issue that might occur when you switch to the main system from the system clone. Fixes an issue where your phone might become irresponsive when you enter your password to unlock it after a reboot. Fixes an issue where the phone clone process might unexpectedly stop.

Connections Fixes an issue that might cause the car display to flicker when you unlock your phone that is connected to your car through Car Connect.

