OnePlus 11 gets its Android 14 update right as Oppo launches ColorOS 14

Android 14 is expanding its rollout to more devices, as the OnePlus 11 is now getting its stable update and Oppo is launching ColorOS 14.

As announced on OnePlus’ forums, the stable Android 14 update is now available for the OnePlus 11 in India. While other regions aren’t eligible just yet, it should be expanding soon. Notably, though, the update is also only rolling out for now to users who were previously enrolled in the Closed or Open Beta programs.

OnePlus says:

We’re very excited to release OxygenOS 14 to the OnePlus 11 officially. This build will be firstly pushed directly to users who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta versions, and then it’ll be gradually pushed to more users. This update is already rolling out in the IN region…

Prior to this, OnePlus opened up its first Open Beta for Android 14 back in mid-September, and had announced “OxygenOS 14” in August with a lot of buzzwords.

Also of note, this comes right as Oppo has announced ColorOS 14.

ColorOS 14 is Oppo’s Android 14 update and will start rolling out globally (in beta) immediately. In fact, it’s already available on the Find X5 series and some other devices.

What’s new in ColorOS 14? Well, like when OnePlus talked about OxygenOS 14, there are a bunch of buzzwords and not a whole lot of user-facing stuff. Oppo mentions a new “Aquamorphic Colouring system” that can change the system colors based on the phone’s status, as well as the new Dynamic Island-like “Aqua Dynamics” that are used for some notification elements. There’s also a new Snapchat widget for the lockscreen, and some other smart features.

Really, it’s all what we’ve seen from OnePlus, because OxygenOS and ColorOS are the same Android skin at this point.

Oppo says that ColorOS 14 will be rolling out in beta for nearly 30 devices between now and April.

