Google TV’s new ‘Advent Calendar’ has 25 days of Christmas movies

In the lead-up to Christmas, Google TV has added a fun “Advent Calendar” to its homescreen with 25 days of movie recommendations.

The Google TV experience is all about helping you to find something to watch amid a growing sea of content and streaming services and, for Christmas, Google is taking a targeted approach with 25 specific movie recommendations. Taking the form of the ever-popular “advent calendar,” Google TV will recommend one new movie for every day of December.

Inclusions so far include:

Home Alone

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Elf

Arthur Christmas

That’s all we’ve had “unwrapped” so far, but you can see all 25 recommendations on the “Advent Calendar 2023: Count down to Christmas” section of the Google TV homescreen. Google TV is also pushing these recommendations on the featured slideshow at the top of the homescreen.

Google TV also recently debuted its “Best of 2023” content which details some of the most-watched movies and shows on the platform.

