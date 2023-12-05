 Skip to main content

Google Calendar will make it a lot easier to create a task instead of an event

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 5 2023 - 9:20 am PT
1 Comment

For many, Google Calendar is an essential app for keeping track of events and ongoing tasks, but the app currently makes it a little more complicated than it needs to be to create a task. Soon, though, that’s set to change in the Android app.

Behind the scenes of the latest Google Calendar for Android update (v2023.48.0), a tweak spotted by @AssembleDebug reveals that Google is adding support for a quick switcher when creating a new event that lets you switch between making a Calendar event or a task in Google Tasks (which also shows up in Calendar).

The change, which we’ve also enabled ourselves, simply adds a chip to the creation page, which lets you switch between the two types. By default, this is set to a calendar event, but it only takes one tap to switch it to a task.

As it stands today, doing this same thing requires backing out and tapping the dedicated “task” button that appears when you hit the “+” floating action button. Google doesn’t seem to be changing that UI, notably, so if you’ve got the muscle memory down to tap the right icon first, you won’t notice any change.

But the important thing to note here is that Google Calendar will save your ongoing title and date information when you switch back and forth between a calendar event and a task under this new change. With the existing method, you lose all of that information, which is why it’s really frustrating today to accidentally start creating one when you meant to create the other.

It’s unclear when this change will roll out to all users.

More on Google Calendar & Tasks:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Calendar

Google Calendar
Google Tasks

Google Tasks

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.