Fullscreen Google Tasks UI rolling out to Calendar on the web

For the past several years, Google Tasks has been restricted to a side panel in Gmail, Drive, and other Workspace sites. Google Calendar on the web is now adding a fullscreen Tasks interface.

Following the mobile app integration, calendar.google.com is adding a dedicated Tasks view that can be accessed from a new switcher in the top-right corner next to your account avatar.

The “All tasks” view provides a multicolumn layout of all your lists with the ability to scroll sideways for more. Each column is basically the side panel UI, while “All tasks” is joined by a focused “Starred” view.

Meanwhile, you can see all your lists on the left with the ability to uncheck.

Tasks looks to remain accessible in the Workspace side panel on all other sites, though it does disappear (and switches with Calendar) when you open this fullscreen view.

This dedicated Google Tasks experience is rolling out starting today to Calendar on the web for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts” to nicely complement the stand-alone Tasks app on Android and iOS. It will be fully available over the coming weeks.

