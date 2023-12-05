 Skip to main content

Instagram bug loses the audio from old videos, but a fix is coming

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 5 2023 - 10:20 am PT
Instagram has run into a bizarre issue where audio from videos on the platform from several years ago have randomly disappeared, but Meta has confirmed a fix is coming.

If you’ve been on Instagram for more than a decade now (time flies, huh?), you may have noticed that some of your oldest video posts have randomly lost their audio.

This is something I personally noticed on a video on my account a few weeks ago, and as it turns out, I’m not alone.

Over the past few months, Instagram users have noted that videos from around 2014 and before (Instagram only added support for videos in 2013) have suddenly lost audio, with the videos still playing but without any sound. Trying to boost the volume or unmute the video is futile, as there’s just no audio track to be found. It occurs across the Android and iOS apps, as well as on the web.

The Verge notes that several of its staffers have noticed the problem, but it also was able to get an update on the situation from Meta directly.

Apparently, Meta is aware of the problem and is working to fix it. However, there’s no timeline on when audio might return to the old Instagram videos. Obviously, that’s quite frustrating. In my case, I don’t have other copies of the videos in question, so unless Meta can revive it, I’ll never get that audio back.

We’re aware that a bug caused some people to have trouble accessing audio on older feed posts. The issue is being resolved, and we apologize for the inconvenience.

Meta spokesperson / the Verge

More on Instagram:

