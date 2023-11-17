 Skip to main content

Instagram is preparing a lock screen camera shortcut for the Galaxy S24 series

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 17 2023 - 7:55 am PT
3 Comments
samsung galaxy s24 leak

Samsung is apparently working with Instagram to add lock screen access to the social media app on the Galaxy S24 series.

As spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter/X, the Instagram app has added a new, currently hidden pop-up that reveals a feature for the Galaxy S24 series. Apparently, Samsung’s new flagship will be able to access the Instagram Camera directly from the lock screen, speeding up users’ access to a new post or story.

The app says:

Access the Instagram Camera from your lock screen

Samsung Galaxy S24 users can now turn on a shortcut to Instagram Camera in settings.

It’s a neat idea, though we still don’t know exactly how it will work. Presumably, though, the big benefit could be that the functionality may work without fully unlocking the phone.

Whatever the case, it’s certainly an interesting partnership and one we look forward to seeing. It wouldn’t be Samsung’s first Instagram deal either. Several years ago, on the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung’s own camera app had a dedicated “Instagram Mode,” which allowed users to upload stories directly from the phone’s native camera app. Notably, too, Instagram started testing a tablet layout on Android this year, and that first appeared on Galaxy Z Fold.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to arrive in January.

