Twitter (X) is investigating performance issues on Google Pixel phones

Twitter/X is looking into potential issues with its Android app on Google Pixel phones where, apparently, the app runs slow for some.

The Android version of the Twitter/X app often goes a bit neglected compared to the iOS app. The change where headlines were removed from link previews, for example, never made its way to the Android app, and now the whole thing is being reversed anyway. The Android app also lacks a proper tablet layout.

But, overall, the app tends to work well enough.

Apparently, though, Twitter/X has been getting reports that the app is performing slow on Google Pixel devices. Fred Lohner, a member of the mobile dev team at Twitter/X, took to the platform to ask for examples of the app running slow.

While I’ve personally not run into any major issues across my various Pixel devices, some users note that the app is slow to load even on a fast internet connection, images can stop loading at random, and that new tweets/posts take a while to go out. One quirk I have noticed on Android 14 is that notifications from Twitter/X often take a moment to open, but that’s a bug that’s not isolated to the Twitter/X app.

If you’re having issues with the app, drop a comment below and/or let Fred know. Hopefully, we’ll see some improvements across the board.

We've been getting reports that X is slow for users on pixel phones. Has that been your experience?



If you happen to have different phones could you reply to this with some video examples of the differences?



Thanks! — Fred Lohner (@FredLohner) December 5, 2023

