Twitter’s edit button is now $3/month, ad-free subscription is $16/month

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 30 2023 - 7:24 am PT
Available now, a new “Premium+” subscripton on Twitter/X will provide an ad-free experience among a few other perks for $16 per month, and the platform is also launching a “Basic” subscription that lowers the cost of getting the edit button down to $3.

Rolling out now via the web, X “Premium+” costs $16 per month or $168 per year – twice the cost of the existing Premium (Twitter Blue) subscription. The new tier unlocks just two added perks.

Firstly, users will no longer see ads (on the web) when scrolling in the “For You” or “Following” feeds. This is, obviously, the biggest perk as Twitter/X, since Elon’s buyout, has ramped up advertising dramatically for users who are on the platform for free. The new ad-free Twitter/X plan is, notably, a bit more expensive than Meta’s new ad-free subscription for Facebook and Instagram which is launching in the EU for €9.99/month.

Beyond that, Twitter/X “Premium+” will also grant the “largest boost to your replies.” This effectively gives more weight to your tweets when they are viewed as a reply to another tweet.

The bigger addition, we’d argue, is the new “Basic” Twitter/X subscription. This new $3/month (or $32/year) option unlocks many of the features that are actually a perk from Twitter/X’s paid offerings. This includes custom navigation, the ability to write longer tweets, the ability to download videos and post longer videos, as well as, most importantly, an edit button. There’s no “Verified” checkmark at this price, and creators can’t earn money back for their posts either, but this unlocked a lot of the useful stuff for a pretty reasonable cost.

Both of these new tiers are available now on Twitter/X through the web.

