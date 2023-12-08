Motorola’s new ‘Peach Fuzz’ razr+ is already $300 off, Pixel Watch 2 $296, more

Motorola just launched a novel new colorway of its popular razr+ foldable, and now it’s already on sale. The new Peach Fuzz razr+ is $300 off and landing at $700 to go alongside clearance pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $600. Plus, a new all-time low on the Google Pixel Watch 2 has dropped even lower at $296. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s new Peach Fuzz razr+ is already $300 off

Motorola just launched a fresh new colorway for its popular razr+ folding smartphone in partnership with Pantone, and it’s already on sale. If you find yourself privy to that fun new Peach Fuzz design, then you’re in luck, as the very first discount is here to celebrate the launch. Much like you’ll find across all three of the other colors, the new razr+ color sells for $700 direct from Motorola. It’s down from $1,000 and matching the all-time low on the handset. This is of course the first time to save on the all-new Peach Fuzz release specifically, but the others have been on sale before and at this price during Thanksgiving Week.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Google Pixel Watch 2 falls to new $296 low

Amazon is finally offering a chance to save on the new Google Pixel Watch 2. Black Friday and Cyber Monday both came and went without any deals popping up, and now that we’re into December the discounts has finally here. Courtesy of Amazon as well as Best Buy, you can now score the second-generation wearable in several different styles for $296.44 shipped. This is $54 off the usual $350 going rate and marking only the second-ever discount. It’s $4 under a pre-Thanksgiving Week offer, and about as rare of a chance to save as they come. We walked away with a favorable opinion in our hands-on review, too.

The new Pixel Watch 2 debuts as Google’s second-generation fitness tracking experience. While the same design remains as before, there’s now an all-new heart rate sensor on the inside that comes powered by Fitbit’s updated AI for better insight into your overall health. Longer battery life is another perk, upping wear time to 24 hours with its always-on display. Google powers the whole package with the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip and its 4nm prowess, which we noted was a significant upgrade over the original model.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $600

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you’re not sold on the newer Flip 5, going with last year’s foldable at $599.99 shipped is now an even better option. It’s down from the original $1,000 going rate and is an extra $150 under our last mention. If you’re looking to activate your new smartphone right away, you can drop pricing even lower over at Best Buy. Right now, you can score the handset for $299.99 with Verizon. That’s some extra savings for ditching the unlocked status via Amazon, and making for an even better price. In either case, these are easily the best discounts to date, and even better values considering that the new Z Flip 5 doesn’t really bring anything all too new to the table.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over in our coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

