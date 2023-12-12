‘Experiments with Google’ is shutting down, moving to Labs

After 14 years of providing a space to showcase thought-provoking projects built on Google’s tech, Experiments with Google is shutting down, encouraging users to share on Google Labs instead.

As was announced this morning on X, Experiments with Google is transforming to become part of Google Labs. The original site will remain live as an archive of the many projects that were shared during its 14-year run, including the multiple iterations of the mildly unsettling Blob Opera.

Moving forward, those interested in sharing an experiment built on Google tech are encouraged to do so through the newly relaunched “Google Labs“ website. The option is a bit buried, but there’s a submission form for new projects. However, given the AI focus of Google Labs, the company is currently only accepting experiments built on generative AI.

The remainder of the new Google Labs site is presently devoted to Google’s own projects like NotebookLM (which just entered general availability), Search Generative Experience (SGE), and MusicFX (part of AI Test Kitchen). You’ll also find “Lab Sessions” that show well-known creators leveraging Google AI to be more productive. The site’s overall design strongly evokes some of the same “experimental” feelings as the Google Design relaunch from earlier this year.

Experiments with Google was born out of a simple idea, but you all turned it into something beyond anything we could have ever imagined. You filled it with thousands of experiments that inspired people everywhere – from the classroom to the surface of Mars. When it comes to the internet, 14 years is a long time. So in the spirit of experimentation we’re trying something new. This site will continue as a rich archival gallery for all existing experiments. But the action will live on at labs.google, a new place filled with new tools and toys for you to play with. And together we can continue to experiment with the future of technology.

