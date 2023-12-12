Motorola razr+ now $700 with $50 GC, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 up to $200 off, more

If you thought the Motorola razr+ at $300 off wasn’t enticing enough, Best Buy is now throwing in an extra $50 discount on the unlocked foldable. It’s joined by deals on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+/Ultra tablets, which include free keyboard covers at up to $200 off. Plus, Garmin Venu 3S tracks steps, naps, and heart rate at a new $391 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola razr+ is down to $700 with a bonus $50 credit

We just saw Motorola launch its new Peach Fuzz foldable last week, but we can admit that the new design just isn’t for everyone – even with as cute as it is. That’s why Best Buy is making the original two designs for the Motorola razr+ more enticing with discounts down to $700 each. If the return to all-time low pricing wasn’t enough at $300 off the usual $1,000 going rate, the retailer is sweetening the pot with an extra $50 digital gift card. This offer is open to every Best Buy shopper, not just paid membership accounts. It’s the best value we’ve seen so far too. Head below for more.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+/Ultra include free keyboard covers

As part of its week-long Discover Winter sale, Amazon is offering some discounts on the latest Galaxy Tab S9 collection. These new Android tablets are the frontrunners for actually going head to head with Apple’s iPad lineup, and three different models are getting in on the savings this week with free keyboard folios bundled in. That’s as much as $200 off the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which includes the S9 Ultra, S9+, and standard S9. The Galaxy Tab S9+ is a headliner at $1,000 for the 256GB capacity, including the keyboard folio to pack in an extra $160 in savings. This is one of the best values so far and an offer that’s made better by the extra Discover Samsung promotions below.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some holiday savings.

Garmin Venu 3S tracks steps, naps, and heart rate

Amazon is now offering the Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch for $391. This more compact version of the latest wearable from Garmin arrives at its best price yet, following a discount from the usual $450 price tag. It’s $59 off and beats our previous mention from back on Black Friday by an extra $9. This is only the third chance to save since it launched in August. We break down what’s new this time around below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Garmin Venu 3S debuts following a two-year gap since its predecessor first hit the scene. The refreshed build doubles down on its health-tracking tech, most notably allowing you to track naps on top of overnight sleep. It’s all part of the new Body Battery feature that can take a comprehensive look at your daily fitness and wellbeing in order to offer advice on feeling rested and recharged. There’s also heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and 14-day battery life packed into a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. This model is just a tad smaller than the standard Venu 3 but is also more affordable than that one has ever been.

