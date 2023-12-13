Samsung Galaxy S23 lands at new $675 low, Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke $100 off, more

It’s all about the Samsung discounts today, as a trio of new offers lands to mark the halfway point in the week. The savings kick off with a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S23 at $675, with the $125 in savings coming joined by the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches from $320. Then go check out Samsung’s SmartThings Station that doubles as a 15W Qi charger at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 now $675

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $674.99 shipped for the 128GB model. Available in several colorways, the savings drop $125 off the usual $800 going rate. It marks a new Amazon all-time low in the process and gives you a chance to lock-in some holiday pricing for putting Samsung’s latest smartphone under the tree for less than ever before – even if you’re gifting it to yourself this year. There’s also $125 in savings across all of the other storage capacities, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 takes on the most affordable approach for its core S23 series smartphones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as the rest of the collection. It lives up to its status as being the most affordable release by rocking a more compact 6.1-inch display, but backs that with a 120Hz refresh rate and AMOLED panel. There’s at least 128GB of onboard storage, as well as all of the other modern fixings on a smartphone like 5G, an under-screen fingerprint reader, and an all-day battery life from its 3,900mAh capacity.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches undercut Black Friday

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke Edition 47mm Smartwatch for $350. This is $100 off the usual $450 going rate and, on top of being one of the first price cuts around, also a new all-time low. It’s $10 under the previous Thanksgiving week offer and only the third chance to save. The 43mm version of the Bespoke Edition smartwatch clocks in at $320 on sale and drops down by the same $100 from its usual $420 going rate. This, too, is a new all-time low that beats the Black Friday discount from last month.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 revives a different class of premium wearables from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build. There’s, of course, a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in-depth stats – all of which are powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Samsung’s SmartThings Station doubles as a 15W Qi charger

Amazon is now offering the Samsung SmartThings Station for $39.99 shipped. This is more than just a smart home controller but also a 15W wireless charging pad that also happens to be 50% off. It’s down from the usual $80 price tag for one of the first times and clocks in at $30 under our previous mention. We’ve only seen it on sale twice before, and now you can lock in the best price ever. Back when the hybrid accessory launched, we walked away with a positive take in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new SmartThings Station helps make the jump over to Matter. The hub supports that new smart home control standard and pairs with all of your connected lights and gadgets in order to streamline your smart home. During our review, we found that, on top of the simplicity of Matter’s smart home unification, the real enticing feature is the ability to use the onboard button to control your surroundings. There’s a button that can be set up with three different actions to set scenes, turn off the lights, and tons more. The SmartThings Station also doubles as a 15W Qi wireless charger.