Xbox cloud gaming may offer free, ad-supported access to game streaming

Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass gives users quick and easy access to a huge library of games for a pretty reasonable monthly subscription, but it seems like Microsoft has plans to make that even more accessible, with free ad-supported access in the pipeline.

As reported by The Verge and TweakTown, Microsoft said in a recent interview that an ad-supported tier for Xbox Game Pass is apparently planned, though it might not be a global situation.

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart briefly explained a hypothetical with the ad-supported access, suggesting blocks of game streaming following watching brief ads.

For models like Africa, or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that aren’t console-first, you can say, ‘hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming?’

What’s unclear about this idea of an ad-supported streaming experience is whether it would support all games or just select titles. Microsoft already offers free cloud streaming for Fortnite, only requiring a Microsoft account.

