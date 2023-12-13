 Skip to main content

Xbox cloud gaming may offer free, ad-supported access to game streaming

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 13 2023 - 8:05 am PT
2 Comments
xbox game streaming

Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass gives users quick and easy access to a huge library of games for a pretty reasonable monthly subscription, but it seems like Microsoft has plans to make that even more accessible, with free ad-supported access in the pipeline.

As reported by The Verge and TweakTown, Microsoft said in a recent interview that an ad-supported tier for Xbox Game Pass is apparently planned, though it might not be a global situation.

Xbox CFO Tim Stuart briefly explained a hypothetical with the ad-supported access, suggesting blocks of game streaming following watching brief ads.

For models like Africa, or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that aren’t console-first, you can say, ‘hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming?’

What’s unclear about this idea of an ad-supported streaming experience is whether it would support all games or just select titles. Microsoft already offers free cloud streaming for Fortnite, only requiring a Microsoft account.

More on Cloud Gaming:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Xbox Game Streaming

Xbox Game Streaming

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.