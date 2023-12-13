Xbox cloud gaming may offer free, ad-supported access to game streaming

Cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass gives users quick and easy access to a huge library of games for a pretty reasonable monthly subscription, but it seems like Microsoft has plans to make that even more accessible, with free ad-supported access in the pipeline.
As reported by The Verge and TweakTown, Microsoft said in a recent interview that an ad-supported tier for Xbox Game Pass is apparently planned, though it might not be a global situation.
Xbox CFO Tim Stuart briefly explained a hypothetical with the ad-supported access, suggesting blocks of game streaming following watching brief ads.
For models like Africa, or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that aren’t console-first, you can say, ‘hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming?’
What’s unclear about this idea of an ad-supported streaming experience is whether it would support all games or just select titles. Microsoft already offers free cloud streaming for Fortnite, only requiring a Microsoft account.
