Gmail package tracking can now bump emails to the top of your inbox

Introduced last year, Gmail’s package tracking capability is getting two new features, including bumping messages to the top of your inbox, as the busy holiday shipping is in full swing.

Package tracking, which you have to manually enable from Gmail settings > your email address, can now bump an email to the “top of your inbox if your delivery date changes,” like a nudge. That information will prominently appear in brown/orange below the subject line.

After something has arrived, the package tracking card that appears at the top of the message will note a store’s return policy. Google will “include a link to that merchant’s return guidelines (when available) at the top of shopping-related emails in Gmail on desktop and mobile in the U.S.” Return policies will also be surfaced in Google Search on product listings and merchant links.

These updated capabilities are rolling out this month.

In other Gmail news, Google recently tweaked the “Mark as unread” button on Android to feature a dot in the top-right corner to match the web version.

Meanwhile, the updated Google Chat with a new double bottom bar in Gmail appears to be widely rolling out on iOS, as well as the web, where it’s also now just the Mail, Chat, and Meet tabs in the navigation rail. We’ve yet to see this on Android.

