Gmail rolling out navigation rail on Android tablets

While Gmail on foldable has used a navigation rail for several months now, that bottom bar replacement is only now making its way to Android tablets.

We’re starting to see the left-aligned navigation rail on the Pixel Tablet. You have a hamburger button followed by the compose FAB and up to four tabs: Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. When you’re viewing a section, a circular tab indicator is used instead of a pill-shaped highlight.

Compared to the previous bottom bar, which kept the four tabs centered instead of spreading things out, the navigation rail and FAB are persistent and do not hide (when you’re scrolling).

The nav rail does shrink your inbox/message list, but it isn’t particularly drastic. There is no change to the message body.

Like the Play Store and several other first-party apps, Gmail uses a bottom bar in portrait orientation. In comparison, Google Photos, TV, and Drive maintain the navigation rail. (Speaking of Google Drive, the double FAB for the new camera scanner has an interesting implementation on tablets. The main FAB remains in the nav rail, but you get the secondary one for scanning in the bottom-right corner.)

This navigation rail for Gmail on Android tablets is still rolling out. We’re starting to see it with version 2023.11.12.x, which widely rolled out last night, but there is a server-side component.

