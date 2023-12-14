Samsung wants to sell way more Galaxy S24 phones, aiming for 35 million

Samsung has set it sights on major growth going into 2024, with the goal of shipping over 35 million Galaxy S24 devices, up over 10 million from this year.

According to a new report from The Elec, Samsung is aiming to ship over 35 million units of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra combined in the coming year. That figure would break down as just shy of 16 million units of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, 13.5 million units of the base Galaxy S24, and a further 5.8 million of the Galaxy S24+.

It’s a big number, and well above what Samsung managed with the Galaxy S23 series.

While figures vary, it’s been estimated that Samsung shipped – ironically – around 23 million units combined of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, and Galaxy S23. The breakdown included around 11 million for Galaxy S23 Ultra, 8 million for the Galaxy S23, and 4 million for the Galaxy S23+.

That’s also despite Samsung having reportedly lost its top spot in a few regions according to Counterpoint Research, and the smartphone market as a whole still declining in Q3 2023, but “on track for recovery” according to the IDC.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut in mid-January, just after CES 2024.

