Samsung announces ‘Gauss’ generative AI ahead of Galaxy S24 launch

AI has taken over just about every new tech product, and Samsung is officially joining in with “Gauss,” a generative AI model that will run on-device starting with the Galaxy S24 series.

Announced today in Korea, Samsung “Gauss” is a generative AI model that, as reported by The Korea Times, will launch the Galaxy S24 series in the “first half of 2024. The AI model was developed by Samsung Research and includes image generation alongside typical text generation, with use cases including editing photos, composing emails, and summarizing documents.

Samsung explains that the AI would be used for “core functions.”

We plan to apply generative AI to core functions used by customers daily. This is aimed at providing more meaningful and innovative experiences based on individual usage patterns and preferences starting from 2024.

The name “Gauss,” Samsung explains in a blog post, is inspired by Carl Friedrich Gauss, the “legendary mathematician who established normal distribution theory, the backbone of machine learning and AI.”

Where Samsung’s generative AI differs from the likes of Google Bard is in that, at least in part, it can run on-device for tasks such as summarizing small portions of text, correcting grammar, and more. “Gauss” would also be applied outside of smartphones, with Samsung saying it “will be expanded to a variety of Samsung product applications to provide new user experience in the near future.”

Samsung is expected to put a heavy focus on AI as a selling point of the Galaxy S24 series, with its own Exynos 2400 chip as well as the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy” touting stronger AI capabilities. This also comes after Google’s debut of the Pixel 8 series, which ships with a large list of AI features and more on the way. Many of Google’s AI features run through the cloud, but the company is set to expand on-device offerings.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to debut in mid-January.

More on Samsung: