 Skip to main content

Chrome tests New Tab Page carousel, Dynamic Color tweak for Android tablets

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 18 2023 - 4:00 pm PT
0 Comments

Last month, Chrome on Android started rolling out more Material You for the New Tab Page (NTP), and that work continues with a carousel, as well as a key application of Dynamic Color on tablets.

Google has long shown eight favicons, as well as search queries, on the NTP. That 4×2 grid was placed in a rectangular container with rounded corners as part of the Material You redesign that introduced a thicker search bar and other changes.

Chrome 120 is now testing a version of the New Tab Page where the favicons are housed in a carousel with four to five visible at a time. This seems like a waste of space, especially for users who turn off the Discover feed. It also introduces unnecessary scrolling when there’s plenty of space.

A similar change was made on the desktop to where favicons are now displayed in a row if your screen is wide enough. 

On Android, the company last explored this idea in mid-2022 but abandoned it at the time. Google has not yet rolled out the Material You revamp of the NTP to all users.

Chrome Material New Tab
Chrome New Tab carousel

Meanwhile, a recent change on Android tablets makes it so that the status bar above the tab strip features Dynamic Color theming. In the dark theme, it was previously just black. There are no changes in light mode.

Old vs. new

More on Chrome:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google C…
Chrome 120

Chrome 120

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com