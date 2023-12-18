 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch At a Glance loses date, Gboard Wear OS update failing

Avatar for Abner Li  | Dec 18 2023 - 4:30 am PT
4 Comments

At a Glance on the Pixel Watch provides the functionality of two complications in one slot, but the day/date functionality has now disappeared. Similarly, a Gboard for Wear OS update is failing to install.

The At a Glance complication offers a 3-line linear, or rectangular, configuration when used with the Modular II or Modular III layouts of the Utility watch face on the Pixel Watch. 

Day/date is paired with the temperature, current condition, and high/low forecast for the day or when rain/precipitation is expected. A tap opens the Wear OS Weather app.

In recent days, day/date has disappeared and you just get the temperature and other related weather information in a pretty annoying functional regression. This looks to have been a server-side change and hopefully Google will resolve it shortly.

Pixel Watch At a Glance

Meanwhile, Pixel Watch owners are seeing an available Gboard update (3.6MB) that downloads but will not install. You get a “Can’t install Gboard – the Google Keyboard” error message from the Play Store. Version 2.5.07.555298297 is the current release.

More on Pixel Watch:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com