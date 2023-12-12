This is where you go to set up Pixel Watch Unlock right now

Pixel Watch Unlock is most likely rolled out on your phone, but Google placed the set up process in a less than obvious location.

Instead of the Pixel Watch app, go to your Pixel phone’s Settings app > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Fingerprint & Face Unblock. After confirming your passcode, “Watch Unlock” appears alongside Face Unlock and Fingerprint Unlock.

Google explains how this method “may be less secure than a strong pattern, PIN, or password,” and that: “In some cases, your watch may unlock this phone even if it’s out of reach.” Additionally, only one wearable can be enabled at a time.

In a support document, Google explains how Watch Unlock requires a Pixel 4a or newer running Android 13+, while “other devices like tablets can’t be unlocked with Watch Unlock.” Other things to keep in mind:

“Unlock your phone with a passcode or biometric at least once a day to keep Watch Unlock active.”

Users cannot have Extend Unlock (previously Smart Lock) and Watch Unlock active at the same time: “You can use one feature at a time but not both simultaneously.”

After following the simple set up process, you can trigger Watch Unlock by swiping up on the lockscreen or tapping a notification. (I had to restart my phone before everything started working, but your mileage might vary.)

You will get an “Unlocked by this watch” notification on your wrist that features a “Lock” button, while there’s also a temporary “Unlocked by your watch” bubble at the top of the screen on your phone.

After relocking from your watch, Watch Unlock needs to be reactivated by using a passcode or biometric on your phone.

Once that is enabled, a Watch Unlock shortcut will appear in the Pixel Watch companion app > Watch preferences > Security > Watch Unlock, which is where most users have likely been looking.

Everything is working for us with the December 2023 updates on Pixel phones and the Watch, which launched today.

