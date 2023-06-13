Google brings At a Glance to the Pixel Watch

As we’ve been tracking since last month, Google now offers an At a Glance complication on the Pixel Watch.

At a Glance is only available in the rectangular complication slot of the Modular II or Modular III layouts of the Utility watch face. (It should also be available on third-party watch faces.) On the customization screen, you’ll see that the complication is branded as an extension of Assistant. In fact, the complication is powered by that app.

When you first set it up, you have to “Allow Assistant to access your calendar.” The default configuration is day/date with an icon for the current weather condition and temperature. Tapping opens the Weather app (and not an Assistant search). In that regard, those who aim to maximize complication density can use At a Glance to get two pieces of information in one space.

We also expect this complication to show upcoming events with a countdown (in minutes). However, as of this afternoon, we haven’t been able to trigger it just yet. Hopefully, Google will add more capabilities over time to match the phone version.

This At a Glance complication for the Pixel Watch appears to have rolled out with a server-side update in recent days. It was not part of the June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, where Google Assistant for Wear OS added Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish support.

Thanks Philip!