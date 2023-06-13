 Skip to main content

Google brings At a Glance to the Pixel Watch

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 13 2023 - 4:53 pm PT
3 Comments

As we’ve been tracking since last month, Google now offers an At a Glance complication on the Pixel Watch.

At a Glance is only available in the rectangular complication slot of the Modular II or Modular III layouts of the Utility watch face. (It should also be available on third-party watch faces.) On the customization screen, you’ll see that the complication is branded as an extension of Assistant. In fact, the complication is powered by that app.

When you first set it up, you have to “Allow Assistant to access your calendar.” The default configuration is day/date with an icon for the current weather condition and temperature. Tapping opens the Weather app (and not an Assistant search). In that regard, those who aim to maximize complication density can use At a Glance to get two pieces of information in one space.

At a Glance Pixel Watch
At a Glance Pixel Watch
At a Glance Pixel Watch

We also expect this complication to show upcoming events with a countdown (in minutes). However, as of this afternoon, we haven’t been able to trigger it just yet. Hopefully, Google will add more capabilities over time to match the phone version.  

This At a Glance complication for the Pixel Watch appears to have rolled out with a server-side update in recent days. It was not part of the June 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, where Google Assistant for Wear OS added Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Polish, and Spanish support.

More on Pixel Watch:

Thanks Philip!

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com