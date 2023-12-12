Pixel Watch December 2023 update rolling out

Google is rolling out the December 2023 update to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2. Only the LTE model of the second-generation wearable got an OTA last month, while it comes just under a week after the phone/tablet Feature Drop.

The Pixel Watch is now on the December 5, 2023 security patch level. Based on Wear OS 4, TWD9.231205.001 is the build number for all four models, as well as “All carriers except JP.”

The Pixel Watch December 2023 update changelog lists two specific items:

New features for your first-gen Pixel Watch

Your Pixel Phone and first-gen Pixel Watch will work even better together for more convenience, allowing you to sync your Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Modes from one device to the other, like you can with Pixel Watch 2.

Bug fixes and performance updates

A number of people experienced image retention on their Pixel Watch 2, which has been fixed in this update.

The December Feature Drop adds Watch Unlock between Pixel devices. The wearable has to be unlocked on your wrist and the phone nearby. To set this up, open the companion app > Watch preferences > Security. Google warns that this reduces watch battery life and is less secure than password/PIN.

If your Pixel Watch or Watch 2 is paired to a Tensor-powered Google phone, Call Screen will show a transcript of the conversation on your wrist. It lets you ignore or get more details before answering.

Tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times initiates the download this afternoon. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. The OTA images can be found here.

