New Galaxy S24 images leak showing off four main colors

Overshadowed by the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 hasn’t received much attention. Some recent leaks of the base model Galaxy S24 flagship show a minimal change over the S23 of last year in its four main color options.

The Galaxy S24 lineup has seen its fair share of leaks. Most have revolved around the more expensive S24 Ultra, which packs better cameras and, supposedly, a much more premium build. As for the base S24 and S24+, there hasn’t been as much hype building around them.

Previous leaks note that the Galaxy S24 won’t house a titanium body like the S24 Ultra. It will, however, retain an aluminum frame with several colors. The Galaxy S24 will come in “Onyx Black,” “Marble Grey,” “Cobalt Violet,” and “Amber Yellow” color choices.

Per Android Headlines, new official-looking renders are available for the Galaxy S24. The renders showcase the colors listed above, as well as a high-definition look at the device from several angles.

One of the biggest differences between the S24 and Galaxy S23 of last year is the thickness and radius of the aluminum frame. The S23 had a thicker frame that imposed on the rear and front glass. It was also somewhat rounded. This year, the metal recedes a little more and gives the phone the appearance of a metal bezel. Each Galaxy S24 also carries a color-matched frame, which redeems the design a bit.

The Galaxy S24 also retains the same camera design, with no panel surrounding each lens. The phone also retains the same basic and sometimes boring look, at least from the back of the phone.

The Galaxy S24 is rumored to house 8GB of RAM starting at 128GB, while the S24+ may house 12GB of RAM. Respectively, the phones will carry a 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh cell. The Galaxy S24+ will house the same SoC as the Ultra – Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – while the Galaxy S24 base model will carry an Exynos 2400 in some European markets and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US.