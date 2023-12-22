 Skip to main content

AAWireless Android Auto adapter returns to Amazon

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 22 2023 - 7:15 am PT
For over two weeks now, AAWireless has been missing from Amazon. The wireless Android Auto adapter switched to sales via its official website, but has now returned to the retailer.

AAWireless was the first adapter for wireless Android Auto, allowing for cars that support wired Android Auto to also connect wirelessly. The idea has since been adopted by many other brands, including the popular Motorola MA1. But, recently, AAWireless disappeared from Amazon.

In late November 2023, the AAWireless listing on Amazon vanished without clear reason. As a result, customer briefly didn’t have a way to purchase the device. Quickly after the removal, though, AAWireless opened up sales on its website, which is still available today.

Why was AAWireless removed from Amazon?

In short, a competitor filed a copyright claim against the brand’s trademark. Amazon’s policy when that happens, as many sellers have shared in posts, is to remove that listing when the claim is received. In the case of AAWireless, the claim took down the listing, but was not legitimate and, as such, was overturned in time.

In a statement to 9to5Google, the CEO of AAWireless explains:

During the highest of our Black Friday sale, a black hat competitor filed a copyright claim against our Brand. As Amazon is over cautious on copyright, they have a policy of first shoot then ask questions, resulting in our listing being suspended while they investigated the claim. Investigation which took several weeks and while our listing was suspended. As the rightful trademark owner of AAWireless we had no problems passing the investigation, but that still meant weeks of lost sales. To mitigate this we have opened the webshop for direct orders from website and quickly relocate stock from our factory to warehouse in Texas, allowing us to offer a similar shopping experience to our clients as they would get on Amazon.

As of this week, AAWireless is back on Amazon at $79.99 (with a slight discount available), but is also available directly from the company’s website for $70, which is $10 less following the last price cut.

