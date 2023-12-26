OnePlus 12R teaser shows off Pixel-like blue color, specs include 5,500 mAh battery [Video]

The OnePlus 12R is coming to the US, and new leaks suggest it’ll be a solid option with a huge battery.

In a “fireside chat” earlier this month, OnePlus directly confirmed that the OnePlus 12R would be sold in North America and Europe. The “R-Series” has been available from OnePlus for the past few generations, but solely in India. The sibling series typically takes the core design of the main flagship release and makes a few cuts on the spec sheet to appeal to budget-conscious audiences.

In the case of the OnePlus 12R, we’re now getting a better idea of what to expect.

Leaker Max Jambor recently shared a pretty comprehensive rundown of the specs of OnePlus 12R, which includes Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16GB of RAM at its core, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display at 120Hz variable, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Cameras, meanwhile, include a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide shooter, and the 2MP macro lens that exists only so devices like these can be marketed as having a triple-camera system.

Perhaps the most interesting spec mentioned, though, comes in the form of the OnePlus 12R’s battery, which apparently weighs in at 5,500 mAh.

For context, the OnePlus 11 has a 5,000 mAh battery, which is already quite large by today’s standards. OnePlus 12 offers a 5,400 mAh battery. Jambor also mentions support for 100W fast charging (wired), but there’s no sign of wireless charging.

Beyond that, Ishan Argawal has shared a teaser for the OnePlus 12R, which shows the design. It looks very similar to the regular OnePlus 12, though in black and blue color options. Max Jambor says the two colors are “Iron Gray” and “Cool Blue,” and the blue option looks pretty close to the “Bay” color Google offers on its latest Pixel 8 Pro.

OnePlus 12R global variant first look! Black & Blue colour options. Launching on January 23. Thoughts on the design? #OnePlus12R #OnePlus pic.twitter.com/gYvtpdbN4e — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile, over on Weibo, OnePlus has shown off the new “Mingsha Gold” color option for the OnePlus Ace 3, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus has already confirmed these devices will launch on January 23.

