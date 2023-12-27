 Skip to main content

Asus Zenfone 10 gets its Android 14 update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 27 2023
asus zenfone 10

The Asus Zenfone 10 is one of the last good small Android phones, and now, it’s getting its Android 14 update.

Roughly three months after the update hit Pixel phones, Asus has announced that Android 14 is now available to the Zenfone 10. The update, available globally, is rolling out now via OTA but may take a few days to reach all users.

The update has a very brief changelog, which consists of updating the Android 13 base to Android 14, as well as updating many of Asus’ built-in apps, including “Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Phone Clone, Local backup, Launcher,” and others.

Asus further notes the following changes and updates in its Android 14 release.

  • Support the color and brightness customization of the clock widget on the lock screen.
  • Support new “Photos and Videos” permission, and system photo picker to further control apps to access relevant information.
  • Adjusted the display method of battery usage to view app usage in segments.
  • Improved speakerphone call echo issues
  • Optimized occasional Bluetooth headset disconnection and noise problems
  • Fixed the ASUS customized power menu lacking restart and shutdown options

The update starts rolling out today.

More on Android 14:

