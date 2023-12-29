Xiaomi 14 and Watch S3 get new colors to match the company’s first EV, the SU7

A recent launch event for Xiaomi’s very first electric vehicle had a surprise ending. The company announced that the Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, and Watch S3 would be available in two new colors that perfectly match the brand-new Xiaomi SU7 EV.

The Xiaomi 14 series launched in October. The company’s newest entry packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and an enticing spec sheet to back it up. Originally, the Xiaomi 14 was limited to Jade Green, Black, White, and Snow Mountain Pink, which would generally be considered a full-color lineup.

I totally missed this. The Xiaomi 14 is available in the same color as the Xiaomi SU7. This blue is gorgeous on the watch and phone pic.twitter.com/81VSXm6RgU — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) December 29, 2023

With the release of Xiaomi’s newest EV, the 14 series and Watch S3 will get two new colorways to match those sporty vehicles. The new colors are “Aqua Blue” and “Verdant Green.” Both are vibrant but will appeal to different customers. Personally, I find the Verdant Green pairing between car, phone, and watch to be gorgeous.

The Xiaomi 14 doesn’t change much in design to accommodate the new color options. The back of the phone is altered to match the correct color. The Watch S3, however, will vary depending on which model you choose. The Aqua Blue version will take on a new bright bezel that’s hard to miss. The Verdant Green version will alter its band color while keeping the same gunmetal chassis. Though the green variant doesn’t offer a huge change, it still looks fantastic.

The Xiaomi 14 will not change in price, sticking to the CNY 4,999 price tag it was announced with. The watch, however, will come at CNY 100 more than the eSIM version, at CNY 1,099. Each will be limited to China, as is the SU7 EV.