Xiaomi 14 series launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, titanium, ‘ultra-thin’ bezels

Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 just this week as Android’s next flagship chipset, and now Xiaomi is already announcing the first smartphone series using the chip in its new Xiaomi 14 series.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro have a few differences, but also a lot of the same features. At its core, the 14 series is packing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the flagship specs go beyond that. Shared between both devices you’ll find a LTPO OLED 120Hz panel that peaks at 3,000 nits of brightness. The Xiaomi 14 has a 6.36-inch 2670×1200 display, where Xiaomi 14 Pro is a 6.73-inch 3200×1440 panel. Both also have 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM (the 14 Pro only has the upper two options).

These are also the first devices with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS skin.

Looking further at the Xiaomi 14 Pro, the updated hardware design ditched a curved display with a frame that’s a flat, polished metal design, at least on most variants. The 14 Pro will also offer a special titanium edition which has a matte finish, but the back of the device will still be glass. Non-titanium versions will be available in black, white, and “rock green.”

The Pro’s display also picks up ultra-thin bezels, but Xiaomi hasn’t shared a specific measurement.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro’s camera system, notably, steps back from the massive sensor of its predecessor. The new “Light Fusion 900” 50MP main sensor uses a custom Lecia Summilux lens, and has a variable aperture between f/1.42 and f/4.0. The sensor is physically much smaller, but said to be 80% brighter. A second telephoto lens is added with a 50MP sensor, and a third 50MP sensor is used for the ultrawide camera which can double as a macro camera.

Xiaomi 14 Pro also has a 4,880 mAh battery, 120W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.

The regular Xiaomi 14, meanwhile, also uses a trio of 50MP camera sensors, including the same main sensor, but the ultrawide has no autofocus and, in turn, no macro capabilities. The design is quite similar, but smaller and there’s no titanium option, and the bezels are a bit bigger. The battery drops to 4,610 mAh while charging drops to 90W wired. Wireless charging is still 50W.

Xiaomi 14 Pro starts at CNY 4,999, while Xiaomi 14 starts at CNY 3,999. Pre-orders are open now in select regions.

