Spotify for Android crashing, unable to open following latest beta update

If your Spotify app is constantly crashing on Android lately, you’re not alone. The latest beta update for Spotify on Android is causing the app to crash before it even fully opens.
In the past couple of days, Spotify has released an update to its Android app which is causing the app to be completely inoperable. The issue leaves the app unable to open, with it crashing within a second or two of trying to first open it. Unlike the last time a crashing issue hit the app, too, things aren’t left functional in connecting services like Android Auto. Spotify is just left not working in any capacity.
The issue, though, appears to be limited just to the latest Spotify for Android beta update, version 8.9.2.169.
We first started seeing the issue on Saturday, December 30, and it continues today with no sign of an update to fix it. Users on Twitter/X confirm the same, and that troubleshooting steps such as uninstalling and reinstalling does not work/
In theory, sideloading an older version of the Spotify app should work, but a safer path would be to leave the Spotify beta program in the Play Store, uninstall the app, and then re-install using the stable version. Notably, though, any uninstallation will mean that any content downloaded for offline use will be deleted as well.
As far as timing goes, it’s certainly not ideal as New Year’s celebrations are underway.
