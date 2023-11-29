Spotify Wrapped 2023 is now available – here’s how to find it

As has become tradition, Spotify is now rolling out its yearly Wrapped summary of your favorite music through the year. Here’s where to find Spotify Wrapped 2023.

In an announcement on its blog, For The Record, Spotify confirms that Wrapped 2023 is available starting today, November 29. The rollout should take effect for users pretty much immediately through the Android and iOS apps and, new this year, it’s also available on the web.

Spotify Wrapped takes users down memory lane through the songs and podcasts they were hooked on through the year. This time around, the design is pretty psychedelic and shows the peak times of the year when you listened to each of your favorite artists.

Beyond that, the roundup, in its usual story format, continues to show the total amount of time you spent listening to music as well as your top five artists. Also new this year is “Me in 2023,” a character inspired by your music tastes, as well as “Sound Town,” where your music listening habits are matched to a city. You’ll also see the top five genres your listened to as well as the top five songs.

To access Spotify Wrapped via the Android or iOS apps, you’ll firstly need to ensure you’re on the latest version of the app by updating via the Play Store or App Store. From there, look for “Wrapped” along the top bar of filters next to filters for music, audiobooks, and podcasts. That new section also shows playlists inspired by your 2023.

If you want to access through a browser (mobile or desktop), you can do so at Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Notably, Apple Music also rolled out its Wrapped this week, but YouTube Music has yet to do its version.

