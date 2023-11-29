 Skip to main content

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is now available – here’s how to find it

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 29 2023 - 6:20 am PT
0 Comments

As has become tradition, Spotify is now rolling out its yearly Wrapped summary of your favorite music through the year. Here’s where to find Spotify Wrapped 2023.

In an announcement on its blog, For The Record, Spotify confirms that Wrapped 2023 is available starting today, November 29. The rollout should take effect for users pretty much immediately through the Android and iOS apps and, new this year, it’s also available on the web.

Spotify Wrapped takes users down memory lane through the songs and podcasts they were hooked on through the year. This time around, the design is pretty psychedelic and shows the peak times of the year when you listened to each of your favorite artists.

Beyond that, the roundup, in its usual story format, continues to show the total amount of time you spent listening to music as well as your top five artists. Also new this year is “Me in 2023,” a character inspired by your music tastes, as well as “Sound Town,” where your music listening habits are matched to a city. You’ll also see the top five genres your listened to as well as the top five songs.

To access Spotify Wrapped via the Android or iOS apps, you’ll firstly need to ensure you’re on the latest version of the app by updating via the Play Store or App Store. From there, look for “Wrapped” along the top bar of filters next to filters for music, audiobooks, and podcasts. That new section also shows playlists inspired by your 2023.

If you want to access through a browser (mobile or desktop), you can do so at Spotify.com/Wrapped.

Notably, Apple Music also rolled out its Wrapped this week, but YouTube Music has yet to do its version.

More on Spotify:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Spotify

Spotify

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.