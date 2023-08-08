 Skip to main content

[U: Fixed] Spotify for Android update leaves the app crashing constantly, likely beta only

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 8 2023 - 6:18 am PT
7 Comments

The latest Spotify update on Android is causing major issues, as users from multiple devices are completely unable to open the app.

Update 8/8: This issue has been fixed with the Spotify v8.8.60.528 release and, we suspect, some server-side tweaks.

A new update to the Spotify app for Android is leaving the app crashing constantly on each attempt to open the app. It doesn’t always result in a notice about the app crashing, but the app isn’t able to be opened at all.

The issue seems to be primarily affecting those on the beta track, though not all reports (Twitter, Reddit, etc.) specify which version is being used.

We’ve observed the problem on Spotify v8.8.60 on both Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 5. That version is currently in the beta track, and it’s not happening on a Pixel 7 we tested using v8.8.58, so most users should be safe.

The good news is that means there’s a pretty simple fix. Simply go to the Play Store and leave the Spotify beta program on the app’s listing, then uninstall the app, wait a few minutes, and re-download it.

As an interesting tidbit of the situation, the music streaming app works completely fine in the background on Android Auto, and is able to sync your last-listened songs from other devices. For whatever reason, this latest update solely breaks the app’s ability to fully open. Hopefully, Spotify will be able to issue an update quickly to address the problem for those affected.

