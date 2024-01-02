Bedtime and DND Sync rolling out to original Pixel Watch

With the December Feature Drop, Google confirmed that the original Pixel Watch would be picking up a trio of Pixel Watch 2 features, with Do Not Disturb (DND) and Bedtime Mode sync now rolling out.

Despite it being announced at the start of December, Pixel Watch owners are only now starting to see the feature. Open the Pixel Watch companion app > Notifications for a new “Do Not Disturb & Bedtime” section after the list of on/off app alert toggles.

“Sync across watch and phone” was enabled by default in our case: “When your watch and phone are connected by Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb and Bedtime modes sync across your devices.”

First introduced on the Pixel Watch 2, this is a server-side addition and makes sense for Google to wait until the new year to monitor the rollout.

Bedtime and DND Sync follows Google bringing the six Pixel Watch 2 faces to the original model in mid-November, as well as the updated complication styles (arcs and redesigned bulbs). That looks to be the pattern going forward.

In terms of other issues, the At a Glance complication is still missing the day/date, though the Gboard update bug was fixed last year.

More on Pixel Watch:

Thanks, Josh