Files by Google ‘Important’ tab is shutting down soon, will delete files

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Jan 3 2024 - 9:54 am PT
It’s barely 2024, and Google is already planning to wind down another feature this year. The latest Files by Google update includes evidence of the “Important” tab shutting down in the near future.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

The “Important” tab first arrived in the Files by Google app last year as a feature exclusive to devices in India. Once you choose to use it, the app scans all of the files on your phone to identify anything that may contain a passport, ID, or any other vital documents. This dovetailed well with the app’s support for the Indian government’s DigiLocker service.

However, despite having only been available for a year, it seems Google is now preparing to shut down the Important tab next month. Recent updates to the app included a new notice of the feature’s impending decommissioning.

The Important tab on Files will no longer be available from 15 February 2024. Your saved documents in the Important tab will be permanently deleted from Files after this date.

To save a copy of your documents, use the Share option to do so before 15 February 2024.

The company’s notice suggests that those who use the Important tab in Files by Google use the in-app “Share” option should make copies of their documents before the February 15, 2024, shutdown date. After that date, all files saved in the tab “will be permanently deleted.”

To ensure people have time to prepare, the company will also send out notifications informing them of the shutdown.

Files is removing the Important tab

Your saved documents in the Important tab will be deleted after 15 February 2024

