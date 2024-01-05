 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ briefly shows up in US for $270

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 5 2024 - 8:40 am PT
Samsung announced its new Galaxy Tab A9 series back in October, but it’s never made its way to the US market. It seems that may change soon, though, as a listing for the Tab A9+ briefly surfaced this week.

The Galaxy Tab A9 series is a pair of affordable Android tablets that offer pretty different spec sheets. The base Tab A9 is an 8.7-inch tablet (HD+, 60Hz) with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (8GB/128GB available), and a 5,100 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Tab S9+ is a stronger offer.

The 11-inch tablet hits FHD+ resolution at 90Hz and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor. It also has 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB variants, as well as a 7,040 mAh battery and optional LTE.

Samsung announced these two tablets in October for “select markets,” but the company neglected to say which markets those would be. One market where the Tab A9 is currently sold is Malaysia, but it’s pretty hit or miss around the globe, and there’s been no official word on a US release.

However, this week the tablet very briefly showed up on Samsung’s website. This was spotted by a couple of users on Reddit via the Shop Samsung app, where the tablet was listed for Verizon and T-Mobile. The Verizon model, pictured below, was listed for $269 for the 64GB variant, though it was discounted slightly to $256.

The listing has since been removed entirely, suggesting it went up early. The fact it went live at all though strongly suggests that Samsung has plans to launch the Galaxy Tab A9+ in the US rather soon. The listing URL also doesn’t currently redirect on Samsung’s website, which suggests it won’t be down for long.

