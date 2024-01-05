Samsung SmartThings will integrate with Tesla Powerwall and solar, Hyundai cars

Samsung SmartThings is announcing some new tricks to kick off the new year, with integration with Tesla, Hyundai, and Kia coming soon.

Announced in two posts this week, Samsung is expanding integrations in SmartThings.

The first announcement regards new partnerships between SmartThings and Hyundai & Kia. This will see new “Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services” which allow users to control their cars from the SmartThings app, while letting cars control smart home devices.

Supported functions in the SmartThings app for Hyundai and Kia vehicles will include remote start, controlling air conditioning and heat, controlling windows, and checking in on charging status for EVs.

Samsung explains:

Through the SmartThings platform, users will be able to perform a variety of actions pertaining to their cars while at home — starting them, controlling smart air conditioning, opening and closing windows and checking their charging status. And from cars, the control of home appliances such as TVs, air conditioners and EV chargers will also be possible.

Meanwhile, SmartThings integration in the car’s infotainment displays will allow users to control aspects of their home and use the car’s status in routines. One example noted includes using a “good morning” routine to adjust the car’s temperature before leaving for work, as well as showing the vehicle’s battery status on a TV integrated with the routine.

Beyond that, the Samsung SmartThings app is also getting new integration with Tesla.

Launching in the second quarter of 2024, SmartThings will use Tesla APIs to connect with Tesla Powerwall and solar products. Users will be able to see solar production and battery storage in the SmartThings app, as well as seeing alerts from Tesla in the app and on connected devices such as Samsung TVs.

Integration includes Tesla Powerwall, Tesla Solar Inverter, and even Tesla EVs, though the level of integration with vehicles is currently not clear.

Samsung explains:

The key consumer benefit of Samsung’s collaboration with Tesla allows SmartThings Energy to connect to Tesla Powerwall, Solar Inverter, Wall Connector charging and EVs, allowing SmartThings Energy to display information relating to users’ energy production, storage and usage. Additionally, consumers will be able to better prepare for power disruptions and outages through SmartThings Energy’s ability to sync with the Tesla app’s Powerwall “Storm Watch” function. This means that in the case of extreme weather events such as typhoons or heavy snowfall, users can be alerted through SmartThings on their connected Samsung TVs and mobiles in addition to the Tesla app.

