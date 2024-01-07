Pixel Watch 2 LTE discount includes two free years of Fi data

A new Google Store promo will give you two free years of Fi data if you buy the Pixel Watch 2 LTE, which is currently on discount.

Like in September for the original model, buying the Pixel Watch 2 LTE will give you free “data from Google Fi Wireless to power your messaging, navigation, and music on the go.” Texting leverages the Google Messages cloud relay between a paired phone and the wearable over LTE. It works with existing phone numbers and any US carrier, not just Google Fi, as a result.

Meanwhile, calling is not supported since you don’t get a phone number. You will get 250MB per month of 4G speeds before being throttled to 3G, while “data is available in the US only.”

To redeem the offer, follow instructions in the email from Google Fi Wireless sent after purchase of the Pixel Watch 2 with 4G LTE, and activate data offer within 60 days of shipping to receive a full 2 years of service

This offer is available until January 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The Google Store is also offering trade-in values of up to $110, including for the first-generation watch.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is down to $299 (Wi-Fi, Amazon, Best Buy) and $349 (LTE, Amazon, Best Buy) after $50 off.

The original Pixel Watch is discounted by $80 to $199 (Wi-Fi, Amazon, Best Buy) and $249 (LTE, Amazon, Best Buy) until January 20. Google has also discounted some bands by $10:

Pixel Watch Active Band: $39.99 — Amazon

Pixel Watch Stretch Band: $49.99

Pixel Watch Leather Band: $69.99 — Amazon

Pixel Watch Two-Tone Leather Band: $69.99