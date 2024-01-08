 Skip to main content

The $180 Lenovo Tab M11 has a 90Hz display, updates through 2028

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 8 2024 - 3:10 pm PT
The Lenovo Tab M11 is coming later this year as an affordable 11-inch Android tablet with a 90Hz display and a not-awful policy for Android updates.

Launching in April 2024 for $179, the Lenovo Tab M11 is a fairly basic Android tablet. It has an 11-inch 1920×1200 display, either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion, and has front (8MP) and rear (13MP) cameras.

There’s also a 7,040 mAh battery and charging over USB-C. It also has a headphone jack and stylus support. There’s also an LTE option in some markets.

Really, there’s nothing super special here, but there are two points of interest.

For one, that 11-inch display is a 90Hz panel. It’s unclear if the MediaTek Helio G88 will do that boosted refresh rate justice. But, still, that’s a higher refresh rate than you’ll find on an base iPad or Google’s Pixel Tablet, and it’s nice to see at this price point.

The other thing we’re glad to see at this price point is the update policy. Lenovo will give the Tab M11 two major Android updates and security patches through 2028. This policy isn’t without its flaws – Tab M11 launches on Android 13, so one of its two updates will just be catching up with everything else, and there’s no word on how frequent security updates will be – but it’s still better than many other tablets at this price.

