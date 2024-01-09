The Rabbit r1 is a wild AI companion that works with your favorite apps

Where most companies are developing AI models that work within the confines of an app on your device, Rabbit is taking a bold new approach. The Rabbit r1 runs Rabbit OS as a standalone device, controlling apps and processes on your existing phone at your command.

During CES 2024, Rabbit took to the opportunity to not only emerge as a company with it’s first device but also announce a new LAM – large language model – that operates with a slightly different goal in artificial mind.

Rabbit’s LAM aims to replicate the process of interacting with apps. The LAM is trained to interact with existing interfaces and complete a set task, much like you would with any app on your phone. For example, playing a song on Spotify would take only a few taps. Rabbit’s LAM would theoretically know exactly what those steps are and translate them into action with Rabbit OS. The company notes that this model is trained to recognize “all mobile and desktop environments,” which inspires some confidence as to what it will be able to handle.

Rabbit OS utilizes that LAM to run various tasks. The company affectionately refers to task agents as “rabbits.” Those rabbits, in turn, run and carry out any task on your phone. Rabbit emphasizes that Rabbit OS is not a basic AI engine that can run only simple tasks; rather, it can handle various complicated ones. Since the foundational LAM has learned its way around varying APIs and software, you should be able to task the OS with anything you could accomplish on your phone with your own actions. A teaser video released by the company in anticipation of launch showcases the capabilities rather well.

Rabbit OS will be trained to work with “most popular apps” and will only work with your permission. A web portal called the “rabbit hole” will allow you to pick and choose the apps Rabbit OS can work with.

Similar to handing one’s unlocked phone to a friend who will help order takeout, rabbit OS performs tasks for users with their permission, without preemptively storing their identity information or passwords. rabbit OS does not create any proxy accounts, or require users to purchase additional subscriptions for their existing services, which leads to increased safety, security, and efficiency.

The r1 is an adorable gateway to complex AI

To run Rabbit’s new LAM and OS, the company announced a hardware companion that acts as the gateway to this new AI structure. The Rabbit r1 itself is a small, square device that houses a 2.88-inch display, push-to-talk button, navigation wheel, and 360-degree rotating camera. That little companion is designed in collaboration with Teenage Design Engineering, which is known for developing some unique and well-loved audio equipment and partnering with other design-centric brands like Nothing.

From a design perspective, the r1 hits all the right retro notes. Rabbit took some inspiration from the Tamagotchi, and it shows in its footprint and the design cues taken. The “Luminous Orange” colorway looks excellent, and the device is small enough to fit in a pocket with ease. Rabbit compares it to a small stack of Post-it notes, which is fantastic for small device lovers.

The hardware also looks truly promising. The idea of having a physical navigation wheel is genuinely exciting, and the push-to-talk button for putting Rabbit’s LAM into action is a cornerstone yet unique addition.

Internally, the r1 houses a MediaTek Helio P35 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of on-device storage. The SIM slot also allows for an internet connection on the go.

As a standalone product, the r1 looks extremely promising. Time will tell if Rabbit’s LAM and operating system will be able to handle the sort of tasks it’s advertising, and even if it falls somewhat short of expectations, Rabbit looks to be committed to improving as they move on. This is definitely an offshoot from traditional devices, but the entry point is promising at $199 for a standalone cellular-capable device.

The Rabbit r1 will be available in the US through the company’s website starting today. Shipments are expected to begin in late March.