Where to pre-order the Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra to get the best deal

The Galaxy S24 series is officially available for pre-order, but you have a few different options. This quick guide will bring you through a breakdown of each way you can pre-order the new Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra and get the best deal.

Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra pre-orders

The Galaxy S series hasn’t changed much on the design front over the last few years. Each phone looks remarkably similar to its former self. However, there are some internal changes that breathe new life into the lineup.

The Galaxy S24 series in the US will carry a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. With that, the phones carry a focus on AI-driven tasks, whether that’s on-device or off. In essence, beyond display size, all three devices are the same, save for RAM and memory configurations, as well as camera capabilities. You’ll find that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is more capable of taking telephoto images, which rely on AI for enhancement in post.

Another big standout to mention is that the Galaxy S24 base model gets an FHD+ AMOLED display – the same as the S23+ at no price increase. This means the S24 is a direct improvement on the S23 of last year with no price difference, specifically in the display category. It does carry only 8GB of RAM in comparison to the S24+ and its 12GB, but each device caters to individuals differently.

All three devices are available to pre-order now through not only Samsung’s website but a few other retailers. Below is a list of available options for grabbing a Galaxy S4 before the full launch.

Where can I get the best deal?

The Galaxy S24 sticks to the same price this year – mostly. The only exception is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which increases to $1,300. With that, you’ll want to find a way to buy the devices for less, which is more than possible during the pre-order phase.

Samsung

Samsung generally does a pretty good job when it comes to offering incentives during pre-orders. This time around, Samsung is offering a base $100 credit to anyone who pre-orders. This is in conjunction with a special $50 credit offered to those who pre-order through 9to5Google‘s links.

For each device, a free storage upgrade will be available, which means you can get a 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra for the price of a 512GB model. On top of that, the company is pretty good about offering trade-in deals that can go even further in getting you a good deal right out of the gate.

Best Buy

Best Buy is another good option to pre-order any of the Galaxy S24 phones. Just like Samsung, Best Buy is offering a free storage upgrade for any of the Galaxy S24 devices. An S24 base model at 128GB will cost the same as one with 256GB of storage – $799. That can make a big difference for some users who need a little extra space.

Again, Best Buy also offers trade-in solutions, though you may not see as much as you would with Samsung.

A $50 gift card also applies for those who pre-order through Best Buy, usable with anything in-store after purchasing the phone. Generally, this means getting a free case or other accessories for the device.

Amazon

While Amazon isn’t offering trade-ins, the storefront is giving away $200 gift cards for those who pre-order any Galaxy S24 phone through the website. The gift comes in the form of a digital gift certificate, which again, looks to only be eligible for use after the device is purchased. This might be the way to go if you want a larger variety of case choices.

Surprisingly, Amazon is, however, offering a free storage upgrade for each device, which competes with what both Best Buy and Samsung are offering.

Verizon

Following much the same formula, Verizon is giving away free storage upgrades as well. With that, it looks like pre-orders will also allow for 15% off Galaxy S24 cases and screen protectors from the storefront. With that, chargers will be 25% off and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will get slashed by 50%.

Using Rakuten to earn even more

Perhaps the best thing you can do is utilize Rakuten’s 15% off in conjunction with Samsung’s offers. By signing up for Rakuten and heading to the Samsung store through its proprietary directory, you’ll be able to save an extra 15%, which comes out to around $200 if you were to buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

In effect, almost all carriers are offering the same foundational benefits – a free storage upgrade and some form of discount or gift card after the fast. The caveat, of course, is that you may need to sign up for a more expensive plan to reap the benefits. In reality, it seems like Amazon’s offer of a free storage upgrade and a $200 credit is one of the best offers next to Samsung’s cumulative $150 credit, Rakuten bonus, and the best trade-ins you’ll likely find.