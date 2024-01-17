The Galaxy S24 and S24+ bring slight design changes with lots of AI starting at $799

Samsung is now announcing the Galaxy S24 series, starting with the familiar yet different S24 and ending with the S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ bring a slightly refreshed design and offer some exciting AI features under the hood, all for the same price.

Kicking off the launch, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be available for pre-order starting today. The new phones focus on bringing a few hardware changes, both in design and in chipset. On top of that, the new SoC provides the basis for an expansive array of AI features that are sprinkled through One UI 6.1, which is launching with the phones.

Internally and in the US, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ both equip a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was developed with an initial focus on AI. For models outside of the US, the S24 and S24+ will utilize an Exynos SoC developed by Samsung itself. Whichever chip it runs will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM in the S24 and 12GB of RAM in the S24+. The Galaxy S24 will house 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage. The S24+ will bring 256GB or 512GB out of the box.

The batteries will also be 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh, respectively. The Galaxy S24 will be able to charge at a clean 25W rate. The S24+ is a little faster with 45W wired charging. On the wireless side, each has Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ carry slightly different footprints and, with that, different AMOLED 2X displays. The larger S24+ is built around a 6.2-inch QHD+ panel, whereas the S24 base model houses a 6.2-inch FHD+ screen. Each varies from the S23 in its design. The rails on each side of the design are flat, unlike the very slight radialed edges found on the S23 series. The non-Ultra devices are not made from Titanium, but they do have a lovely matte finish in each colorway.

What remains a constant between both phones is the camera loadout. Samsung is using a 50MP main shooter with a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lens. The telephoto option is capable of 3x optical zoom. Samsung’s ProVisual Engine is set to go a long way in enhancing images that go beyond that 3x optical zoom, so they look post-worthy.

AI is in full swing

Built on Android 14, One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are set to bring some new features that seem to be genuinely useful, as opposed to AI features for the sake of fun.

A big addition to Samsung’s Gallery app is Generative Edit, which bears a resemblance to Google’s Magic Editor. Generative Edit works to fill in parts of an image you want to remove. For example, replacing a lamp post or a person in the background is as easy as highlighting that subject and hitting the edit button. To complement that AI feature, Edit Suggestion is another tool that works automatically when viewing images in Gallery. If the engine notices the image is blurry, bright, or needs further tweaking, suggestions will appear before you head into edit mode.

On the productivity side, Samsung is also announcing translation features powered by AI. The biggest one is Live Translate which works in real-time voice calls. With a couple of taps, whatever you say can be translated into the receiving user’s native language. A transcript appears during the call, and translations are generated aloud.

Samsung is also introducing a transcribe feature, a new Google Search shortcut, and further translation features with Interpreter. You can get a full breakdown of our coverage of Samsung’s new AI releases with the S24.

Both phones are available for pre-order starting today. The Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow, with some other colorways only available through Samsung’s website. The Galaxy S24 will start at $799, the same price as the previous generation launched at. The S24+ will start slightly higher at $999.

Buy the Galaxy S24

Buy the Galaxy S24+