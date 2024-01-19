 Skip to main content

Google Store teases ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 release next week

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Jan 19 2024 - 7:25 am PT
2 Comments

The Google Store has begun teasing something “Minty Fresh” for the Pixel 8 to be released next week.

In a new post shared on X/Twitter by Made by Google, as well as a related page on the Google Store, the company is teasing something for the Pixel 8 series. The main graphic consists of a teal/mint shade of paint being sprayed over a promotional image of the Pixel 8 Pro. The teaser page includes a countdown to January 25 at midnight PT.

In all likelihood, Google is releasing a new colorway for the Pixel 8 series next week. The company’s social media post includes a sequence of binary that translates to “Minty Fresh,” which may be the official name for the Pixel 8 Pro’s new color. Notably, nothing yet indicates whether this new shade will be available on both phones in the series or just the Pixel 8 Pro.

The paint added to the graphic reads “itsaliving,” the name of an artist who Google is hosting to paint a mural in Downtown New York City on January 25 at 11 a.m. ET. The event is available to be attended either in person or via a livestream.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Google has occasionally introduced an additional color for an existing Pixel device. In the Pixel 2 generation, the company followed up the original set of shades with a new black and white dual-tone Panda variant. Similarly, a few months after the Pixel 4a was released, Google added Barely Blue.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and uncovering new features.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com