Google Store teases ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 release next week

The Google Store has begun teasing something “Minty Fresh” for the Pixel 8 to be released next week.

In a new post shared on X/Twitter by Made by Google, as well as a related page on the Google Store, the company is teasing something for the Pixel 8 series. The main graphic consists of a teal/mint shade of paint being sprayed over a promotional image of the Pixel 8 Pro. The teaser page includes a countdown to January 25 at midnight PT.

In all likelihood, Google is releasing a new colorway for the Pixel 8 series next week. The company’s social media post includes a sequence of binary that translates to “Minty Fresh,” which may be the official name for the Pixel 8 Pro’s new color. Notably, nothing yet indicates whether this new shade will be available on both phones in the series or just the Pixel 8 Pro.

01000110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01111001 01100101 01100001 01110010 00101100 00100000 01100110 01110010 01100101 01110011 01101000 00100000 01100100 01110010 01101111 01110000 00101110 00100000 https://t.co/1nhhiCtNCe pic.twitter.com/CyOeJ9Czvd — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 19, 2024

The paint added to the graphic reads “itsaliving,” the name of an artist who Google is hosting to paint a mural in Downtown New York City on January 25 at 11 a.m. ET. The event is available to be attended either in person or via a livestream.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Google has occasionally introduced an additional color for an existing Pixel device. In the Pixel 2 generation, the company followed up the original set of shades with a new black and white dual-tone Panda variant. Similarly, a few months after the Pixel 4a was released, Google added Barely Blue.