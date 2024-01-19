Google Store teases ‘Minty Fresh’ Pixel 8 release next week

The Google Store has begun teasing something “Minty Fresh” for the Pixel 8 to be released next week.
In a new post shared on X/Twitter by Made by Google, as well as a related page on the Google Store, the company is teasing something for the Pixel 8 series. The main graphic consists of a teal/mint shade of paint being sprayed over a promotional image of the Pixel 8 Pro. The teaser page includes a countdown to January 25 at midnight PT.
In all likelihood, Google is releasing a new colorway for the Pixel 8 series next week. The company’s social media post includes a sequence of binary that translates to “Minty Fresh,” which may be the official name for the Pixel 8 Pro’s new color. Notably, nothing yet indicates whether this new shade will be available on both phones in the series or just the Pixel 8 Pro.
The paint added to the graphic reads “itsaliving,” the name of an artist who Google is hosting to paint a mural in Downtown New York City on January 25 at 11 a.m. ET. The event is available to be attended either in person or via a livestream.
This wouldn’t be the first time that Google has occasionally introduced an additional color for an existing Pixel device. In the Pixel 2 generation, the company followed up the original set of shades with a new black and white dual-tone Panda variant. Similarly, a few months after the Pixel 4a was released, Google added Barely Blue.
