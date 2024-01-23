Samsung heavily expands DIY repair program, adds Galaxy S23 and Fold 5 in US

Samsung’s DIY repair program has been a significant improvement over the limited options customers had just prior to 2022. With a new update to the list of eligible devices, Samsung has added the Galaxy S23, Fold 5, Flip 5, and even one of its projectors to the DIY repair program.

Announced in a blog post, Samsung officially listed out a few devices that would be coming to the self-repair program in the US. That program allows users to purchase parts and kits online through companies like iFixit. The parts are always genuine and have been provided through Samsung, ensuring that what you replace your screen or battery with is the real thing.

The list of added products is surprisingly long. As mentioned, the repair list includes last year’s flagship phone, the Galaxy S23, as well as some of Samsung’s more fragile devices, like the Galaxy Z Fold and Fip 5. What’s even more interesting and exciting is the addition of non-mobile phones to the list, including several TVs from 2023 and some of Samsung’s Galaxy Book laptops.

Samsung previously announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy S23 would be supported soon, but that announcement did not include the US. This most recent post is aimed at devices in the US.

Note: The full list of devices added to the DIY repair program from Samsung can be found at the bottom of this article.

According to Samsung, there are a few limitations in place for each device. When it comes to phones and tablets, the speakers, SIM tray, side key, and volume key can be replaced. On top of that, parts of the display assembly, back glass, and charging ports are replaceable. In Samsung’s PCs, the left and right speakers, fans, and display can be switched out. So can the battery, power key, touchpad, rubber feat, and casing.

The extent of what you can do at home with Samsung’s new repair kits is growing. Currently, on iFixit, the Samsung Galaxy S22 can only receive a screen/battery, back glass, and charging port kit. Nowhere is there a button, speaker, or SIM tray repair kit available. This is a big improvement.

The new repair kits for the devices listed below, such as the Galaxy S23 or Fold 5, aren’t available on iFixit just yet. Samsung doesn’t give a timeline on when these DIY repair kits will be available, but it likely won’t take long before they begin popping up online.

Smartphones Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S22 Series

Galaxy S21 Series

Galaxy S20 Series Tablets Galaxy Tab S9 Series

Galaxy Tab S7+ PCs Galaxy Book2 Pro 15″

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15″

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 5G 13.3”

Galaxy Book Pro 15″

Galaxy Book Pro 360 15” Projectors Freestyle Gen 2 with Gaming Hub TVs 77″ Class OLED S90C TV

98” Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990C TV

75” Class The Frame – Disney100 Edition

65″ Class The Frame – Disney100 Edition

55″ Class The Frame – Disney100 Edition

85” Class The Terrace Full Sun Samsung Neo QLED 4K LST9C

Soundbars HW-A445 2.1ch Sound bar with Dolby & DTS Audio (HW-A445)

Ultra-slim 3.1.2ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar + Bezel w/ Q-Symphony (HW-S80CB)

5.1ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar w/ Q-Symphony (HW-S68CB)

Sound Tower 210W Bi-directional High Power Audio w/ Built-in Battery (MX-ST5CB) Monitors 27″ ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor

34″ ViewFinity S65UC Ultra-WQHD 100Hz AMD FreeSync™ HDR10 Curved Monitor

34″ ViewFinity S65VC Ultra-WQHD 100Hz AMD FreeSync™ HDR10 Curved Monitor

57″ Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K UHD Quantum Mini-LED 240Hz 1ms HDR 1000 Curved Gaming Monitor

27″ M80C Smart Monitor 4K UHD (white)

27″ M80C Smart Monitor 4K UHD (pink)

27″ M80C Smart Monitor 4K UHD (green)

27″ M70C Smart Monitor 4K UHD (white)

27” Odyssey G55C Gaming QHD LED Monitor