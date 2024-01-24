Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 rolling out with many Pixel bug fixes

Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 with a slew of bug fixes today. It follows the last milestone, which was a big update with a number of UI changes, released two weeks ago.

AP11.231215.009 with the January 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. For reference, the on-device OTA is 122MB on a Pixel Tablet.

Resolved issues include:

Fixed an issue that prevented overlays such as the Game Dashboard from opening while the device was in landscape mode. (Issue #312516206)

Fixed an issue where the device sometimes failed to unlock if always-on display mode was enabled and the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue where the height of the Quick Settings dialog that lists Bluetooth devices sometimes expanded unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where the default search engine for the device would sometimes be set to the wrong provider after restoring device data from a cloud backup.

Fixed an issue where the display area of Quick Settings didn’t update correctly after changing the system display size in accessibility settings.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused degraded audio quality when making calls or recording using the microphone.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user from changing device keyboard settings.

Fixed an issue that caused some translations to be missing for various languages.

Fixed an issue where work profile icons were not shown for work apps when the work profile was paused.

Fixed an issue that caused some shaders to render incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where icons sometimes scaled incorrectly when entering picture-in-picture mode while the device was rotated.

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the launcher was sometimes empty if the device was locked while unfolded and then unlocked after the device was folded.

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where, after folding or unfolding the device and then launching a pair of apps that were already open in split-screen mode, the app divider stopped responding to touch controls.

Fixed an issue for foldable devices where the screen sometimes flickered when unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue for tablet devices that sometimes caused a gray screen to briefly flash when dismissing some on screen activities.

Fixed an issue for tablet devices that caused the touch targets for taskbar icons and navigation buttons to be smaller than usual.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, camera, and accessibility.

Known problems in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 include:

A native crash issue in /system/bin/surfaceflinger sometimes causes devices to reboot unexpectedly.

sometimes causes devices to reboot unexpectedly. A system connectivity issue sometimes causes both outgoing and incoming calls to fail to connect.

For foldable or tablet devices, the UI navigation handle that allows a user to access the taskbar after launching an app sometimes renders too dark or too light (depending on the system theme), making it difficult to see and interact with.

An issue with the system UI sometimes causes app icons to display in the wrong locations after setting up the device.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 14 Beta program, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to QPR2 Beta 3.1.