Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 [Gallery]

The Android 14 QPR2 preview is almost over with Beta 3 rolling out today, while the factory/OTA images are available for all Pixel devices

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 screenshots appear on the left and QPR2 Beta 3 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Assistant media recommendations

Bug/tweak: Spacing between time and status bar icons

Top: Beta 2

Bottom: Beta 3

Expandable Bluetooth Tile in Quick Settings

Like Internet, you can once again browse for Bluetooth devices from Quick Settings

Repair Mode in QPR2

Despite being introduced in December, Repair Mode hasn’t been available in QPR2 until today