Save $100 on OnePlus 12, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $179, Sony XM4 headphones, more

As the work week comes to an end, you can lock-in a $100 pre-order discount on the OnePlus 12 at $800. It comes joined by the best price ever on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at $179, as well as Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones at $278. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 12 is $100 off

The new OnePlus 12 is here. It’s being officially shown off ahead of launching early next month, and now the pre-order deals are following suit. The big promotion this time around is taking a play out of Samsung’s book, giving shoppers a free storage upgrade. That lets you bring home the OnePlus 12 512GB for $799.99 shipped direct from OnePlus. There’s some added trade-in value from the retailer that guarantees you at least $100 back when handing in your existing device, too. Over at Amazon, the storage upgrade is matched at $100 off, too. We have the full scoop on specs over in our coverage.

The new OnePlus 12 comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to drive all the pixels on the 6.82-inch QHD+ display. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness, with a larger battery behind the scenes clocking in at 5,400mAh. OnePlus shakes things up with up to 80W of charging here in the US with a USB-C cable, as well as the return of 15W wireless charging. This discounted model comes with 512GB of storage on top of 16GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic down to $179

It’s rumored that Samsung is going to re-release the Galaxy Watch 4 later this year, and in the meantime we’re tracking a discount on the higher-end edition. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic now sells for $179 shipped at Walmart for the 46mm style. It’s down from the usual $380 price tag and marking an over 50% price cut. This matches the Black Friday mention from last fall, too. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and is backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance that can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. If you’re looking to try out a smartwatch for the first time and want something a little less premium, it’s hard to argue with the low starting price.

A $70 discount makes Sony’s XM4 ANC headphones a better budget pick

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 in all three colors. Today’s discount lands from the usual $348 price tag as the first chance to save since the holiday shopping season last year. It’s the third-best discount we’ve seen at $70 off, as well. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

