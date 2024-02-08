Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ gets doubled storage and RAM for free

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ just launched in the US a few weeks ago, but there’s now a new promo that offers up doubled storage and RAM at no additional cost.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is a mid-range tablet with an 11-inch display, huge battery, and just enough processing power to likely be a solid experience, at least in the higher-tier model.

Samsung sells the tablet in two variants. One has just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is fine for a device just watching movies, but a little too light for anything more, like playing games or getting work done. That’s why the upper model is a better choice for most folks, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Normally, that’s a $50 upgrade, taking the price up to $269. But right now, Samsung is offering that for free at the base price of $219. Doubled storage is a pretty common offer from Samsung, but it’s rare that it’s quite this impactful to the experience.

You can take advantage of doubled storage from Samsung.com as well as Best Buy.

